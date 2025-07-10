Second-Year Pro Brody Crane Returns to Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brody Crane for the 2025-26 season.

Crane, 21, returns to Jacksonville after an impressive rookie campaign last year where he posted 27 points (14g, 13a) in 66 games played last season. Crane also saw action in four playoff appearances this past spring.

Prior to the Icemen, Crane totaled 24 points (10g, 14a) in 47 games split in stints with the Guelph Storm, Niagara IceDogs and the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

During the 2022-23 season, the 5-11, 185-pound forward registered 42 points (13g, 29a) in 68 appearances with London, while adding an additional four goals and an assist in 21 postseason contests. The Union, Ontario resident totaled 81 points (31g 50a) in 171 games during his OHL career.

Crane joins Christopher Brown and Garrett Van Wyhe on the list of playes that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2025-26 season.

The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen also play at home on November 8 against the South Carolina Stingrays.







