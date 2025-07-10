Mariners Bring Back Justin Bean

Maine Mariners defenseman Justin Bean

(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of defenseman Justin Bean on Thursday, retaining their third captain from the 2024-25 season. Bean wore an "A" in the second half of last season, earning the letter in January.

Bean was one of only two players to skate in all 72 Mariners games in 2024-25, alongside co-captain Sebastian Vidmar who re-signed earlier this summer. He enjoyed a career-best season offensively, posting 35 points (7 goals, 28 assists) in his 72-game run, setting new career highs in all three major offensive categories.

From Pickering, ON, the 29-year-old defenseman joined the Mariners as a free agent signing a year ago. It was a return to North American for Bean who had spent the prior season in Hungary. The Mariners became Bean's fourth ECHL team, having played previously for the Cincinnati Cyclones, Wichita Thunder, and Tulsa Oilers.

Before turning pro, Bean played four seasons at York University (USports), which included holding the captaincy in his final season. He was also the captain of the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League during his final season of juniors in 2016-17.

"Maine's definitely the best place I've been in my pro journey. I've kind of bounced around a little bit and it's nice to find a home in Portland. The fans have been fantastic, we had great support last year even through our struggles, everybody stuck with us and they really showed out down the stretch."

The Mariners have now re-signed three of their captains from last season, with Bean joining Vidmar and Captain Wyllum Deveaux under contract for 2025-26.

