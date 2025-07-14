Terrence Wallin Named Assistant Coach of Lehigh Valley Phantoms

July 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners Head Coach Terrence Wallin

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners Head Coach Terrence Wallin(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - Announced on Monday, Terrence Wallin has been named Assistant Coach of the American League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Wallin departs the Maine Mariners after three seasons as Head Coach, four seasons on the coaching staff, and seven years in the organization. Wallin has also been General Manager of the Mariners since April of 2023.

Wallin, 33, joined the Mariners organization as a player in September of 2018 when he was a part of the first trade in team history, acquired from the Adirondack Thunder. He spent two seasons in a Mariners uniform as an assistant captain before retiring from his five-year pro playing career in 2020. Prior to the 2021-22 season, Wallin was named Assistant Coach of the Mariners, joining the staff of new Head Coach Ben Guite. After Guite's departure to Bowdoin College the following summer, Wallin was promoted to Mariners Head Coach and was also made General Manager two years later.

"It's a bittersweet feeling," said Wallin. "I've obviously spent a long time in Maine as a player and coach and this organization means the world to me. This felt like a really exciting step and opportunity for me to continue my coaching career at the next level."

Wallin led the Mariners to their best season in franchise history in his first year at the helm in 2022-23 with a 42-27-2-1 record. One season later, they made their third consecutive Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance, taking the top seeded Adirondack Thunder to seven games of the North Division Semifinals. Wallin leaves the Mariners as the longest tenured head coach in team history, behind the bench for 216 regular season and 13 playoff games.

"While Terrence will be greatly missed, we're thrilled he's earned the opportunity to coach at the next level," said Mariners owner and governor Dexter Paine. "His dedication over the past seven years has been instrumental in building the culture of Mariners hockey - a foundation we're committed to carrying into the future. On a personal note, I'm especially grateful to Terrence for everything he taught me about the ECHL in my first year with the team. We wish him all the best in Lehigh Valley."

The Maine to Lehigh Valley pipeline is well established, as Riley Armstrong made the same move from Mariners Head Coach to Phantoms Assistant Coach in 2021. Former Mariners Equipment Manager Jake Rogers joined the Phantoms the same year as Assistant Equipment Manager and has been the Head Equipment Manager there for the last two seasons. The Phantoms are the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, based in Allentown, PA. Wallin is originally from Yardley, PA.

The Mariners will begin their search immediately for Wallin's successor.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.