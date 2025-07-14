Colin Swoyer Back in the 419 for his Second Season with the Walleye

TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Colin Swoyer returns to the Pond for his second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Swoyer, of Hinsdale, Illinois, re-ups with the Walleye after posting 33 points (2G, 31A), 54 penalty minutes, and a +2 over 59 games. His assists, penalty minutes, and games played totals were all career-highs, while his goal total tied his career-best number. The blue-liner posted 11 points (6G, 5A), 14 penalty minutes, and a +6 over 19 games in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. His six goals were the second-best goal total by a defenseman in a playoff season for the Walleye.

Swoyer has accumulated 55 points (5G, 50A), 110 penalty minutes, and a +1 over 150 games in his pro career, spanning four seasons. Swoyer has 41 points (4G, 37A) and 88 penalty minutes in 105 ECHL games across three seasons between Toledo, Wheeling, and South Carolina. He has also skated in 45 AHL games as a pro, scoring 14 points (1G, 13A) with 22 penalty minutes and a -2 in parts of three seasons, split between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey. Prior to his pro career, Swoyer played four seasons at Michigan Tech, collecting 72 points (14G, 58A), 106 penalty minutes, and a +17 over 141 collegiate games as a Husky.







