Matt MacDonald Named Orlando Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager

July 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today Matt Macdonald has been named Head Coach and General Manager, the sixth head coach in Solar Bears franchise history.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt Macdonald and his family to our Solar Bears family," said Chris Heller, President of the Orlando Solar Bears. "His passion for the game, commitment to player development, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to guide our team forward. We're excited for what the future holds under his direction and can't wait to get started."

Macdonald, 42, has spent the last seven seasons as an Assistant Coach in the American Hockey League (AHL), most recently with the Bridgeport Islanders (2023-2025), and previously with the Grand Rapids Griffins (2018-2023). Macdonald also spent six seasons behind the bench for the Cincinnati Cyclones, including four years as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. In those four seasons, the Cyclones tallied a 142-116-16-14 record and two appearances in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"I'm truly honored to be named Head Coach and General Manager of the Orlando Solar Bears," said Macdonald. "This is a first-class organization with a strong tradition and a passionate fan base. I'm grateful to the DeVos Family, Alex Martins, and Chris Heller for the opportunity and the trust that has been placed in me. I look forward to working with our players, staff, and the entire community as we build something special together."

As a player, the Niagara Falls, Ont. native skated in seven professional seasons as a defenseman logging 385 career games between the CHL (2005-06), ECHL (2006-09), AHL (2007-09), Italy (2009-10; 2011-12) and Denmark (2010-11). He combined for 133 points (30g-103a), and 601 penalty minutes. Macdonald also appeared in 66 playoff games in his playing career, 44 as a member of the Cincinnati Cyclones, where he scored 14 points (5g-9a), earned 71 penalty minutes, and helped lead Cincinnati to its first ever Kelly Cup title in 2008. Macdonald played college hockey at St. Lawrence University (2001-05), where he had 30 points (14g-16a) in 118 games.

The Solar Bears new bench boss will be relocating to Orlando with his wife, Erin, their daughter Hazel, and son, Max.

Welcome to Orlando, Coach!: The Solar Bears will hold an introductory press gathering to welcome Matt to Orlando on Monday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. inside Party Rooms 1 and 2 at the Orlando Ice Den in Maitland, Fla. All members of the media are invited to participate.







