Royals Re-Sign Connor McMenamin for 2025-26 Season

July 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Connor McMenamin has re-signed for the 2025-26 season.

McMenamin, 26, is entering his second-full professional season after a 17 point (7g-10a) showing in a 29-game shortened rookie campaign due to a season-ending injury on January 11. A native of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, McMenamin played 10 games for Reading during the 2023-24 season after he inked a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Royals to begin his professional career on March 22, 2024.

"I am excited to be coming back to Reading next season," stated McMenamin. "We have a big year ahead of us and can't wait to see all the fans on November 8th at Santander Arena."

"We're very happy to have Connor signed for this upcoming season," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He is a high character kid that has worked hard to get himself ready to play. He is a big part of what we are going to build moving forward."

Prior to going pro, the 5'11", 185-pound, left-shot forward played five seasons in the NCAA with four seasons spent at Penn State University and a fifth-year graduate season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. With the Bulldogs during the 2023-24 season, McMenamin recorded 21 points (6g-15a), 12 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 35 games. From 2019-23 at Penn State, he recorded 66 points (24g-42a) in 129 games played with the Nittany Lions. Across his five-year NCAA career, McMenamin totaled 87 points (30g-57a), 57 penalty minutes and a +10 rating across 164 career games.

Additionally, McMenamin was an alternate captain for Penn State in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns. He previously played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) primarily with the Tr-City Storm where he was Team Captain in the 2018-19 season. At Tri-City, McMenamin played alongside former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard and former Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Brendan Furry. McMenamin finished fourth on the team in points (44) and second on the team in goals (26) behind Attard who posted a team-high 30 goals.

Royals Upcoming:

Nov. 8 Home Opener: The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

