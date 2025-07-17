Royals Sign Kyle Haskins for 2025-26 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Kyle Haskins has signed with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Haskins, 25, is entering his first full professional season after recording seven points (3g-4a), 15 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 13 regular season games during the 2024-25 campaign between Orlando and Greenville. A native of Huntington, Vermont, Haskins signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with Orlando on March 11, 2025 after completing his collegiate career at Canisius University.

"I am excited to a part of the organization and for what the future holds for me with this team," stated Haskins. "I can't wait for the season to start."

"Kyle got a small taste of pro hockey at the end of last season, now he has all summer to know what to prepare for," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He has the ability to make plays and we look forward to seeing what he can do coming into camp."

With the Golden Griffins, the 5'10", 185-pound, left-shot forward showcased his two-way play, recording 23 points (11g-12a) in 37 games during the 2024-25 season. Over 129 NCAA games between Canisius (2023-25) and Michigan State University (2020-23), Haskins totaled 44 points (16g-28a), 61 penalty minutes and a -35 rating.

Prior to his NCAA career, Haskins played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Waterloo Black Hawks where he accumulated 43 points (20-23a), 92 penalty minutes and a 18 rating in 106 career games.

At the international level, Haskins played for Team USA in the 2017 U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he was teammates with former Royal Will MacKinnon.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (2): Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin







