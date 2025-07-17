Productive Forward Craig Martin Returns to the Icemen

July 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Craig Martin for the 2025-26 season.

Martin, 30, returns to Jacksonville after logging 43 points in 49 games played overseas last season with the Manchester Storm. Martin ranks third on the Jacksonville Icemen All-Time Scoring Lists with 164 points. His 67 goals rank third on the Icemen's All-Time List.

Martin led the Icemen in scoring during the 2021-22 season with 60 points and a career-high 29 goals. Martin was originally acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack during the 2019-20 season. The 6-1, 182-pound forward totaled 75 points (27g, 48a) in 134 games during his four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2015-2019.

Martin joins, Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D), Christopher Brown (F), Brody Crane (F) and Dalton Duhart (F) on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2025-26 season.

