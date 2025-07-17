Rush Re-Sign Parker Bowman

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Parker Bowman is returning for the 2025-26 season.

Bowman, 26, will begin his second full professional season. His physical, in-your-face style of play combined with a goal-scoring touch was immediately noticeable on a game-by-game basis for the Rush last season. As a rookie, Bowman played all 72 games, scored seven goals and produced 23 points. He also led the team with 91 penalty minutes.

"I am beyond fired up to be back in Rapid City for year two with the Rush," said Bowman. "This organization is top tier from top to bottom, and playing in front of our passionate fans in this amazing community is something special. I am more motivated than ever to hit the ice and help build something big. With Coach Dave Smith and Coach Drikos leading the way and setting the standard, a playoff run isn't just our goal, it's the expectation. I can't wait to get things rolling with the boys."

The 6-foot, 186-pound forward has spent his entire professional career in Rapid City, totaling 90 games.

"Parker Bowman is the consummate teammate who will do anything to win a hockey game," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "His compete level is high, and he is engaged in the game every shift. We are excited to have Parker re-sign with us for the 2025-26 season."

Prior to joining the Rush, the Bracebridge, Ontario native spent his four-year collegiate career at Nipissing University in North Bay, Ontario, where he served as captain for two consecutive seasons. Bowman also wore the 'C' with Powassan in the NOJHL, where he was coached by Rush legend Scott Wray his rookie year.

