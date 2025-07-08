He's Back: Ryan Wagner Returns for Second Rush Season

July 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has re-signed Ryan Wagner for the 2025-26 season.

Wagner, 29, returns for his second season in Rapid City. The centerpiece of last season's squad and one of the most significant free-agent signings in the organization's history, Wagner took on the role of captain for the first time in his professional career and became an instant fan favorite through his energetic, talented, and lead-by-example play.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward set a Rush single-season ECHL-era record with 50 assists. His 79 points not only tied the Rush ECHL-era record, but were good for second-most across the entire league. Wagner also led the ECHL in power play points (30) and finished fifth in shots on goal (240).

"I cannot wait to get back with the guys and build off all of the highs we had last year," said Wagner. "I love calling Rapid City home and could not be happier to be back for another season. I am excited to see our fans and given them something to be excited about as well."

The accolades did not stop there for Wagner, who is coming off one of the most memorable first seasons of any Rush player ever. Wagner finished the season on the All-ECHL Second Team after picking up Midseason All-Star honors along the way.

"Ryan Wagner is an elite hockey player and person who is our primary driver," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach & General Manager. "His interest and engagement in the community, as well as on-ice talent, is second-to-none. His production as a top scorer in the league last year is evidence to his elite brain and skill level. I am very excited to have Ryan back on board with the Rush."

Prior to joining the Rush, Wagner accumulated 294 AHL games across seven seasons between the Chicago Wolves and Colorado Eagles. The veteran forward's impressive resume included leadership experience, having served as alternate captain for three years with Colorado. He also wore the 'A' during his senior season at the University of Wisconsin. Wagner has played 32 career playoff games, a number he looks to add to in Rapid City.

"Ryan's investment in the Rush organization is outstanding," Smith continued. "He has been focused on winning and helping build the team in any way he can. That all starts with him. That communication, that connection, that interest in building something special together all starts with Ryan Wagner."

The Park Ridge, Ill. native is a resident of Summerset, S.D. Ryan and his wife, Cailee, reside in the Black Hills full-time with their four dogs.

Wagner is the first signed player to be announced in the Dave Smith era. He will attend Smith's introductory press conference on Wednesday, July 9th at The Monument Ice Arena.

