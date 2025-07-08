Grizzlies Sign 2022 Hobey Baker Winner Dryden McKay for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Dryden McKay for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

McKay played at Minnesota State U-Mankato from 2018-2022. He holds the NCAA record for career shutouts with 34. He had three consecutive seasons with exactly 10 shutouts. McKay won the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, which is annually given to the best NCAA hockey player. He was just the third goaltender to receive the award. McKay holds the record for the most wins in NCAA history with 113. The next closest goalie has 89. He also holds the NCAA record for wins in a single season with 38, which was set in his 2021-22 senior season.

McKay played for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers for two seasons, appearing in 68 games and registering a record of 27-26-8 with three shutouts. He appeared in three games for Newfoundland against Utah in the 2023-24 season and had a record of 1-1-1. McKay played in 35 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the 2024-25 season and had a .910 save percentage and a 2.93 goals against average. He ended the 2024-25 campaign by appearing in 7 games with the Bloomington Bison, where he had a .919 save percentage. He has also appeared in AHL games with Toronto and Ontario.

"Solidifying our goaltending for the upcoming season was very important to us, and signing Dryden was a decision that came easy. His ability to win big games and provide consistency is exactly what a championship team needs. We look for big things to come from Dryden this season," says General Manager Erik Hudson.

McKay has been a big game performer as he has an ECHL playoff record of 8-2-1 with a 2.72 goals against average. He played for current Grizzlies head coach John Becanic for the NAHL's Corpus Christi IceRays during the 2015-16 season.

