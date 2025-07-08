ECHL Announces Qualifying Offers

July 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday released the list of Players who received a valid qualifying offer from ECHL teams by the July 7 deadline.

Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2025-26 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Ryan Conroy, Dennis Busby, Kaleb Ergang, T.J. Friedmann, Sean Gulka, Adam Robbins

Allen Americans - Mark Duarte, Nick Isaacson

Atlanta Gladiators - Jackson Pierson, Drew DeRidder, Derek Topatigh

Bloomington Bison - Connor Lockhart, Brett Budgell, Mark Sinclair, Zack Hoffman, Mikael Robidoux, Brandon Yeamans, Chongmin Lee

Cincinnati Cyclones - Tristan Ashbrook, Alex Frye, Lincoln Griffin, Chris Dodero, Steven MacLean, Adam Tisdale, Cory Thomas, Dante Sheriff

Florida Everblades - David Tendeck, Craig Needham, Cole Moberg, Riese Zmolek, Kyle Betts, Santino Centorame

Fort Wayne Komets - Kyle Mayhew, Odeen Tufto, Nolan Volcan, Ethan Keppen, Yannick Turcotte

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Pierce Charleson, Jack Brackett, Stuart Rolofs, Jake Murray, Joseph Leahy, Arvid Caderoth, Casey Dornbach, Ben Freeman

Idaho Steelheads - Jake Johnson, Ryan Gagnon, Reece Harsch, Denis Smirnov, Connor MacEachern

Indy Fuel - Matus Spodniak, Nathan Burke, Bryan Lemos, Cam Hausinger, Colin Bilek, Jarrett Lee, Ty Farmer, Max Coyle

Iowa Heartlanders - Mike Koster, Zeteny Hadobas, Jules Boscq, Nathan Noel, Ryan McGuire, Nicholas Blachman, T.J. Walsh

Jacksonville Icemen - Matt Vernon, Ivan Chukarov, Ryan Leibold, Davis Koch, Justen Close

Kalamazoo Wings - Jack Clement, Luc Salem, Travis Broughman, Blake Christensen, Drake Pilon, Max Humitz, Mason Salquist, Luke Morgan

Kansas City Mavericks - David Cotton, Nolan Sullivan, Luke Loheit, David Noel, Justin MacPherson, Nate Knoepke, Brad Schoonbaert, Daniel Amesbury

Maine Mariners - Cory Dennis, Liam Gorman, Lynden McCallum, James Marooney, Christian Sarlo, Michael Underwood

Norfolk Admirals - Jaden Shields, Sanghoon Shin, Brady Fleurent, Hank Crone, Filip Fornaa Svensson, Nathan Kelly, Justin Young

Orlando Solar Bears - Jon Gillies, Tony Follmer, Spencer Kersten, Logan Britt, Jack Adams, Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Drevitch

Rapid City Rush - Brady Pouteau, Jack Jeffers, Jackson Leppard

Reading Royals - Robert Calisti, Joseph Nardi, Vinnie Purpura, Shane Sellar, Jake Smith, Patrick Moynihan, Yvan Mongo, Connor Walters

Savannah Ghost Pirates - Patrick Guay, Chris Lipe, Will Riedell, Ross Armour, Reece Vitelli, Logan Drevitch, Devon Paliani

South Carolina Stingrays - Blake Thompson, Jacob Graves, Andrew Perrott, Jamie Engelbert, Seth Eisele

Tahoe Knight Monsters - Isaac Johnson, Cal Kiefiuk, Evan Junker, Mason McCarty

Toledo Walleye - Mitch Lewandowski, Cole Gallant, Trenton Bliss, Nolan Moyle, Matt Anderson, Brandon Kruse, Bobby Russell, Tanner Palocsik

Trois-Rivières Lions - Justin Ducharme, Nicolas Guay, Tyler Hylland, Logan Nijhoff, Isaac Dufort, Kyle Havlena, Wyatt McLeod, Xavier Cormier

Tulsa Oilers - Duggie LaGrone, Keegan Iverson, Solag Bakich, Michael Farren, Daneel Lategan, Easton Brodzinski, Pito Walton, Conner Roulette

Utah Grizzlies - Gianni Fairbrother, Adam Berg, Cooper Jones, Craig Armstrong, Luke Manning, Reed Lebster, Andrius Kulbis-Marino

Wheeling Nailers - Louie Roehl, Chris Merisier-Ortiz, Nick Hutchison, Jordan Martel, Matt Koopman, David Jankowski, Eli Lieffers, Evan Stella

Wichita Thunder - Roddy Ross, Trevor Gorsuch, Dominic Dockery, Kobe Walker, Reid Irwin, William Zapernick, Dillon Boucher, Declan Smith

Worcester Railers - Connor Welsh, Tanner Schachle, Anthony Callin, Griffin Luce, J.D. Dudek, Mason Klee, Jordan Kaplan







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.