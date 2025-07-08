Florida Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Jordan Sambrook

July 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Sambrook on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Sambrook, 27, re-joins the Everblades for his fifth season in Estero. Last year, the Markham, Ontario native led Florida's blueline with 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) over 68 games, while also tied for the ECHL lead in plus-minus amongst defensemen with a plus-36 rating. He followed that up with a strong playoffs scoring two goals and adding six assists in 15 games.

The right-shot defender has played 189 games with the Everblades, winning Kelly Cups with the franchise in 2022 and 2024. He has ten goals and 52 assists during his time with Florida.

Sambrook has also played for the Kansas City Mavericks and AHL's Charlotte Checkers and Henderson Silver Knights during his professional career. In juniors, he won an Ontario Hockey League championship in 2017 with the Erie Otters and also played for the Soo Greyhounds. In 2016, he was selected 137th overall in the NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.