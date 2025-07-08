Royals Add Pat Noecker as Director of Merchandise, Promote Erik Jesberger to Director of Communications & Broadcasting

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that Pat Noecker has been hired as the team's new Director of Merchandise. Additionally, Erik Jesberger has been promoted to Director of Communications & Broadcasting.

"We are bound for an exciting 2025-26 season here in Reading" said David Farrar, Team President. "The addition of Noecker to our front office will continue to bring excellent apparel and products to fans with a fresh touch, while Erik's promotion will continue the growth of our broadcast coverage and work to enriching our community."

Noecker's new role will provide oversight of the Reading Royals day-to-day merchandise operations.

"I'm excited to continue my career with the Reading Royals as Director of Merchandising," said Noecker. "It's a challenging role and I look forward to having the opportunity to interact with all the great Reading Royals fans!"

A native of West Reading, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Wyomissing Area High School, Noecker served as the Royals Head Equipment Manager for parts of the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons before a full-time tenure as the team's Head Equipment Manager from 2006 to 2014. Noecker, who was Head Equipment Manager for the franchise's Kelly Cup Championship in 2013, has worked as an Assistant Equipment Manager with the Royals since 2015 before stepping into his new role as the club's Director of Merchandise. Additionally, Noecker served as an Off-Ice Official and was a member of both the Ice Crew and Building Operations staff during the 2004-05 season.

Noecker developed his love of hockey as a pro roller hockey goalie, an in-line hockey referee, an assistant coach at Alvernia University, and a pro shop manager at the 'old' Timberline Ice Arena just outside of Reading. Noecker was twice selected as the ECHL's Equipment Manager of the Year (2008 & 2009), served as an equipment manager in three different league all-star games - twice in the ECHL and once in the United Hockey League with the Missouri River Otters - and was inducted into the franchise's Wall of Honor as the distinguished group's eighth member on February 10, 2012. Additionally, on numerous occasions, Noecker served as an emergency back-up goaltender for the Royals and was assessed with two penalty minutes in a game during the 2006-07 season.

Jesberger's new role will be a continuation of his responsibilities for all Royals broadcasts, communication efforts, both media and community relations as well as contributing content on the Royals digital channels.

"I would like to thank David Farrar and Dakota Procyk for this promotion," said Jesberger. "I look forward to continuing to bring my all to every broadcast and community initiative for this distinguished franchise featuring the best fans in the ECHL. Go Royals!"

Jesberger, a Lansdale, Pennsylvania native, is entering his fifth season with the Royals after starting as a Broadcast and Media Relations intern in 2021. He began his tenure as the voice of the Royals in January of 2022 and has called 286 broadcasts, including 28 in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. A graduate of Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University with a bachelor's degree in media studies and production, Jesberger served as an on-air talent for his alma mater's sports newscast, OwlSports Update, and radio station, WHIP Radio, where he broadcasted play-by-play for Temple University football and basketball. Additionally, Jesberger commentated on ESPN for Lafayette College athletics and the 2021 Flyers Cup hockey tournament with the TUICE Network.

