Grizzlies Acquire Noah Ganske in Trade with Fort Wayne

July 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release









Defenseman Noah Ganske with the Fort Wayne Komets

(Utah Grizzlies) Defenseman Noah Ganske with the Fort Wayne Komets(Utah Grizzlies)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Noah Ganske in a trade with the Fort Wayne Komets for defenseman Grant Gabriele.

Ganske appeared in a total of 130 games with the Komets from 2023-2025, scoring 8 goals, 34 assists and accumulated a combined plus/minus of +29. He appeared in 15 playoff games with the Komets, scoring 3 assists. Ganske has great size at 6'7" and 209 pounds.

"Very excited to be joining the Grizzlies for this season, I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to compete in Green and Black, let's go Grizz," says Ganske.

"Noah is a large presence on the ice, and can play in any scenario. We will look heavily to him in key situations, and we could not be more excited to finalize this deal for Noah to come to Utah. Moving Grant was not an easy decision, we wish him the best in his playing future," says GM Erik Hudson.

Gabriele appeared in 5 games with the Grizzlies towards the end of the 2024-25 season.

Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.