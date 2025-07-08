Komets Make Deal with Utah
July 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that they have traded defenseman Noah Ganske to Utah in exchange for defenseman Grant Gabriele. Additionally, forward Nick Deakin-Poot has signed a contract to return to Fort Wayne. The Komets now have six players under contract for the 2025-26 season.
Gabriele, 28, appeared in 21 games with Toledo and five games with the Grizzlies last season. The Brighton, Michigan native made his ECHL debut collecting nine goals and 16 assists for the Maine Mariners during the 2022-23 season. The 6'2 right-hander has also suited up for 17 games in the AHL with Providence, Rochester, and Cleveland. Before turning pro, Gabriele played four seasons at Ohio State University.
Ganske played 130 regular-season games for the Komets, scoring eight goals with 34 assists.
Deakin-Poot, 26, skated his rookie season with the Komets last season, scoring five goals while amassing 16 assists with 79 minutes in penalties.
"Nick is a grinder and unbelievable hard worker, and we are delighted to bring him back to the Komets, said head coach Jesse Kallechy." "We would also like to thank Noah for his contributions to the Komet organization over the last three seasons. He is a terrific hockey player and even a better person, so we wish him the best."
