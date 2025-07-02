Komets Start Building at the Blueline

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that rookie blueliner Owen Gallatin has re-signed for the upcoming season. Additionally, ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year, Skylar Garver, has accepted a position with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

Gallatin, 23, made his pro debut with the Komets last season, registering three assists in nine games. The Hugo, Minnesota, native also appeared in two playoff games with one assist. Before turning pro, Gallatin played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Garver spent one season as the equipment manager at Indiana Tech University, helping the Warriors win the 2019 NAIA National Championship. He joined the Komets as an assistant in the 2019-20 season and took over as equipment manager the following season as the Komets captured their first Kelly Cup. The Fort Wayne native was selected to serve as an equipment manager at the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah.

"Everyone with the Komets wishes Skylar the best in his new position as equipment manager for the Colorado Eagles in the AHL. Skylar has performed at a high level ever since he came on board as the assistant to Joe Franke," said Komet GM David Franke. "This is an excellent opportunity for him and one he could not pass up. He is one step away from the NHL, and Skylar has what it takes to make it to the National Hockey League down the line. The entire organization would like to thank him for his dedication and hard work."

