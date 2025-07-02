Zach Vinnell Joins Gladiators Coaching Staff as Assistant Coach

Duluth, GA - Atlanta Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn, announced on Wednesday that the team has hired Zach Vinnell as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Vinnell, a native of Cochrane, Alberta, played NCAA Division I hockey at Merrimack College from 2019 to 2022 while earning a degree in Business Sports Management. He spent his grad year at Bowling Green State University earning his MBA and completing his collegiate hockey career. After finishing the 2022-23 season with Bowling Green, the defenseman signed with the ECHL's Indy Fuel for the remainder of the season, scoring 1 goal and 9 assists for 10 points in 16 games. He then signed in England with the Sheffield Steelers of the Elite Ice Hockey League for the 2023-24 season, helping the Steelers capture the treble - winning the Challenge Cup, League Championship, and Playoff Championship all in the same season.

Following his championship season with Sheffield, Vinnell turned to coaching and was named the assistant coach of the EIHL's Coventry Blaze last season. With Vinnell behind the bench, the Blaze posted a record of 23-20-4, ultimately falling in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Vinnell, 27, takes the next step in his coaching career by going back across the pond to Atlanta to join the Gladiators coaching staff as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.

"Joining the Gladiators is a great opportunity," said Vinnell. "I'm excited to work alongside Matt, help develop our players and contribute to building a winning team in the South Division," he said.

"We're thrilled to add Zach Vinnell to the coaching staff. He is a hungry young coach that is eager to learn and help bring a winning team to Atlanta," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "Zach did a terrific job in Coventry last season working with the D and the special teams. He will be a huge resource for our players and for myself, and I am looking forward to working with him this season."

Vinnell's first game behind the Gladiators bench will be on October 18th when Atlanta hosts the Utah Grizzlies in the 2025-26 season opener at Gas South Arena.







