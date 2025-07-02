Cédric Desruisseaux Returns Home

July 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed forward Cédric Desruisseaux to a contract.

The native of Warwick, Québec returns to Trois-Rivières, having played 39 games with the Lions during the team's inaugural 2021-2022 season, where he tallied 23 points (8 goals and 15 assists).

Desruisseaux was traded later that season and finished the year with the Wheeling Nailers (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate), where he went on to play a full campaign in 2022-2023, recording 30 goals and 29 assists in 70 games. In 2023-2024, he posted nearly a point per game with 36 points in 40 contests before heading overseas to play in Europe for the remainder of the season.

Before turning pro, Cédric played four full seasons in the QMJHL, enjoying a standout year in 2020-2021 with the Charlottetown Islanders, where he racked up 42 goals and 36 assists in just 40 games.

The Quebec-born forward is thrilled to return home and join the reigning Kelly Cup champions:

"I feel privileged to once again be part of the Lions organization. I'll always be proud to have been part of the inaugural season, but nothing compares to the pride and excitement I feel about joining the reigning ECHL champions. I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity and plan to make the most of it. See you soon, Trois-Rivières!"







ECHL Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.