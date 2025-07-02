Icemen Captain Christopher Brown Returns for a Sixth Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Christopher Brown for the 2025-26 season.

Brown, 29, returns for a sixth season in Jacksonville after recording 45 points (24g, 21a) in 70 games played last season. Brown is currently the Jacksonville Icemen's All-Time Leading scorer, totaling 216 points (88g, 128a) in 286 games played in Jacksonville since the 2020-21 season. In addition, he holds the All-Time team marks in goals (88) and assists (127). Brown has captained the Icemen for the past four years and has twice been named the Icemen's Most Valuable Player, an honor selected by his teammates.

Brown has totaled 235 points (99g, 136a) in 324 career ECHL games in stints with the Icemen and Wheeling Nailers. The 6-0, 179-pound forward also has four points in 47 career AHL contests in stints with the Rochester Americans, Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Prior to his professional career, Brown served as captain for Boston College for two seasons from 2018-2020. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan resident, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Brown becomes the first player to agree to terms with the Icemen for the 2025-26 season.

The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen also play at home on November 8 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Icemen ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

