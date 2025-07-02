Florida Everblades Announce Exciting 2025-26 Promotional Nights

July 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are thrilled to announce the first wave of action-packed lineup of promotional nights for the 2025-26 season at Hertz Arena. From fan-favorite traditions to exciting new themes, each game promises to offer a unique and memorable experience for fans of all ages.

October 18 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - Opening Night (Presented by Lexus)

Let's kick off the season with a bang as we celebrate the start of another exciting year of Everblades hockey. Don't be late or you'll miss a special new addition to the family!

November 8 vs. Fort Wayne Komets - Military Night (Presented by National Coalition for Patriots)

Join us as we honor our brave servicemen and women. Military Night will feature special tributes, in-game recognition, and exclusive ticket deals for military personnel and their families.

November 21 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - Blades Fights Cancer Night (Presented by Florida Cancer Specialists)

We are proud to host "Blades Fights Cancer" night, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer research. Join us as we stand with those affected by cancer, honoring their strength and resilience throughout the evening.

December 12 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - Teddy Bear Toss (Presented by Fifth Third)

One of our most heartwarming traditions returns! Bring a teddy bear to toss onto the ice after the Everblades' first goal. All bears will be donated to Golisano's Children's Hospital and other local hospitals during the holiday season.

December 29 vs. Reading Royals - New Year's Celebration

3! 2! 1! Happy New Year! Ring in the New Year a little early with the Everblades for the last game of 2025!

Jan 31 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Hispanic Heritage Night

Celebrate the vibrant cultures and contributions of the Hispanic community as the Blades transform to Las Tortugas with a night of music, dance, and heritage!

April 10 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - Skunk Ape Night (Presented by Waste Pro)

Embrace the legend of the Florida Skunk Ape with a night of cryptid-themed fun. Look out for exclusive Skunk Ape merchandise and themed activities that are sure to delight fans of all ages.

April 11 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - Fan Appreciation Night

Our season finale is a celebration! It's also Fan Appreciation Night as we say thank you to the best fans in the league with giveaways all night long!

More Promotional Nights to be announced. Promotional night schedule subject to change.

