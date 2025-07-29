Florida Sign Forward Logan Will

July 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Logan Will to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Will, 25, is looking to start his professional hockey career after five collegiate seasons, most recently at Providence College. Last season was the left-shot's most productive in his career, with eight goals and 16 assists over 37 games. Before Providence, the Ames, Iowa native spent four seasons at Colorado College, including serving as the team's captain in his final two years. Overall, Will finished with 29 goals and 47 assists for 76 points in 162 games at the NCAA level.

Will spent three seasons in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers before going to college. The 185-pound forward scored 22 goals with 24 assists in 113 junior games.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.