Florida Signs Forward Tanner Edwards

July 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Tanner Edwards to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Edwards, 25, is set to begin his professional career in Estero after five seasons of collegiate hockey split between Minnesota State and the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Last season at Anchorage, he got three goals and five assists across 31 games playing for his hometown school. While with Minnesota State, the left-shot forward helped the club win the CCHA Conference Championship in 2022 and 2023.

Before college, Edwards played junior hockey for three seasons split between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL and Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL. The six-foot, 170-pound forward finished with 20 goals and 39 assists across 97 games.

His father, Jeff, played one season in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays in 1998-99, the same season the Everblades joined the ECHL.







