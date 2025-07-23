Cam Briere Hired by Columbus Blue Jackets

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on Wednesday that Director of Hockey Operations & Video Coach Cam Briere has been hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League in the role of Assistant Video Coach.

Briere, 24, served as Mariners video coach since 2019 and was promoted to Director of Hockey Operations last summer. He saw his role within the hockey operations department grow each season, becoming a frequent on-ice contributor during practices in addition to his video duties. As Director of Hockey Operations, Briere coordinated team travel logistics, managed player visas, and performed other administrative duties for the team.

"The past five years with the Mariners have been amazing," said Briere. "Being able to work with the different coaches and players has been so much fun. The Mariners will always have a place in my heart for giving me my first chance."

"Going over to the Blue Jackets is a big step in my career and I'm so grateful that they chose me for the job," said Briere. "I'm excited to get the chance to leave a footprint in their organization."

Located in Columbus, Ohio, the Blue Jackets will be celebrating their 25th NHL season in 2025-26, originally joining the league as an expansion franchise in 2000.

Briere has also gained additional on-ice coaching experience in his time in Maine, coaching 14U and 16U teams in the Maine Evolution youth hockey program since 2022.

"It has been fun and fulfilling to watch Cam grow in the locker room with the Mariners and we cannot be more proud of him to get a job in the NHL," said Mariners CEO Adam Goldberg. "His knowledge and eye for the game will immediately help Columbus and leaves a big hole in our locker room. I am very much looking forward to watching his career continue to flourish in the NHL."

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM.







