Thunder Re-Sign Forward Grant Loven

July 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Grant Loven to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Loven, 27, recorded ten goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 57 games with the Thunder last season after being signed in late November.

Before joining Adirondack, Loven had five goals and ten assists for 15 points in 13 games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Fayetteville Marksmen. Last season, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota native played in 15 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye in addition to 42 games with Fayetteville where he put up 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points in 42 games.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward played four years of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) Northern Michigan University, University of St. Thomas and Canisius College and totaled 18 goals and 29 assists for 47 points in 148 games.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets.







