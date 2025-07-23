Maine Mariners Announce Dates for Postgame Events

ECHL

Maine Mariners







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced seven dates featuring postgame events for the 2025-26 season. Five times this coming season, fans will be treated to a postgame open skate while two full-team autograph sessions will also take place in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge.

Below is the full schedule of postgame events, which will all proceed 3:00 PM puck drops:

2025-26 POSTGAME SKATES & AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

Date Game Time Promotion

Sun, Oct. 26, 2025 3:00 PM Full-Team Autograph Session

Sun, Nov. 23, 2025 3:00 PM Open Skate with team

Sat, Dec. 27, 2025 3:00 PM Open Skate

Sun, Jan. 4, 2026 3:00 PM Open Skate with team

Sun, Mar. 1, 2026 3:00 PM Full-Team Autograph Session

Sun, Mar. 29, 2026 3:00 PM Open Skate

Sun, Apr. 12, 2026 3:00 PM Open Skate

All promotions are subject to change

Fans will have two chances this season to get autographs from the full Mariners team - once at the beginning of the season (Oct. 26) and once toward the end (Mar. 1). Autograph sessions will take place shortly after the conclusion of the game in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge, located on the main concourse to the left of the Spring Street entrance.

There are five opportunities for fans to skate on the Cross Insurance Arena ice following Mariners games this season, two with players. The first event takes place on Sunday, November 23rd, which is Throwback Night, and will include the chance to skate alongside Mariners players. One additional "skate with the team" event will follow the Sunday, January 4th game, as Mariners players will again join fans on the ice.

The three general postgame open skate dates will fall on Saturday, December 27th, Sunday, March 29th, and Sunday, April 12th.

Postgame open skate sessions begin shortly after the game ends and last approximately one hour.

Fans who wish to participate in open skates must bring their own skates and check them in at the Promotions Port upon passing through the security gates. All fans must also sign a waiver and be checked in by puck drop to reserve a spot in the skate. Children under 12 must wear a helmet while on the ice.

The full 2025-26 Theme Night Schedule can be viewed here. Additional themes, giveaways, and specialty jerseys are still to be announced.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.







