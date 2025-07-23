Nailers Re-Sign Jack Works

July 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fifth player signing of the 2025 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Jack Works to an ECHL contract.

Works, 24, began his professional career with the Nailers this past spring, following the completion of his collegiate playing career. Jack appeared in 14 regular season games and three playoff contests with Wheeling, and distributed three assists. The most notable of the three was the second one, as he sent Jordan Martel on a breakaway to snap a 2-2 tie in a 5-2 victory at Trois-Rivières on April 11th. The Nailers solidified their spot in second place in the North Division the following afternoon. Works made history when he donned a Wheeling uniform for the first time on March 14th, as he became the first player in the team's existence to hail from the Northwest Territories.

Prior to turning pro, the Yellowknife native played five seasons of college hockey - two at the University of Denver, then three at Michigan Tech University. In 2022, Jack got to experience the ultimate thrill of team success, as he was part of the Denver team that took home the NCAA National Championship. When Works transferred to Michigan Tech, his individual numbers increased significantly, as he amassed 23 goals, 29 assists, and 52 points in 105 games with the Huskies. His best individual season was 2023-24, when he finished sixth on the team with ten goals, ten assists, and 20 points. Included in those totals were Jack's lone career NCAA hat trick in a 3-3 tie against Michigan State, as well as two goals during the CCHA Tournament, which was won by Michigan Tech.

Jack Works and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.