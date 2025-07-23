Cyclones Sign 2023 NHL Draft Pick Justin Gill, Marks First Offseason Signing

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the signing of forward Justin Gill. His signing marks the first of the offseason for the Cyclones with Gill joining his second ECHL franchise.

Gill, 22, hails from St-Joseph-du-Lac, Quebec and joins the Cincinnati Cyclones following a brief stint with the Worcester Railers in 2024-25. In 23 games played, Gill recorded 22 points (eight goals and 14 assists) in his first full professional season. Prior to his time in Worcester, Gill played in the American Hockey League with the Bridgeport Islanders.

"Having Justin on board early in the offseason is a great start to our summer and should definitely get the fans excited," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski on the team's first signee. "He instantly provides our lineup as one of the top-scoring threats in the ECHL and at just 22 years old, he is still very much an NHL prospect. A 200-foot player with a high compete level and a will to win, Justin is one of those players who shows up when games matter the most."

"It was important to him to be joining a team with a great fan base and a focus on development. Having him choose to sign with us in Cincinnati says a lot about our great fans and organization as a whole." Weselowski adds.

The Quebec native was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders (145th overall) after an impressive season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL. That season, Gill recorded 44 goals and 49 assists (93 points) in 68 games played. The following season, as a member of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Gill set a career-high in assists (58) and points (98) en route to a First Team QMJHL All-Star and the best plus/minus in the entire league (+57).

In five seasons in the QMJHL, Gill played in 285 regular season games, nearly accumulating a point-per-game (0.95) with 270 career points (115 goals, 155 assists). In the postseason, Gill had 44 points in 45 games across four seasons.

