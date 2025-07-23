Americans Announce New Partnership with Lunchtable

Dallas/Allen, TX - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club has announced a strategic partnership with Lunchtable, the first fan activation and engagement platform to transform casual fans into digital brand ambassadors.

Beginning in the 2025-2026 season, the Americans will utilize Lunchtable's AI-Driven platform to deliver year-round engagement that extends well beyond game days. Through gamification, exclusive content, and two-way digital interaction, this collaboration aims to deepen the connection between the team, its fanbase, and the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

"We're so excited to partner with Lunchtable to bring a whole new level of fan engagement to the Allen Americans," said Maddy Mizell, Manager of Business Operations and Strategy. "This is a big step forward in how we connect with our fans year-round."

The Allen Americans through Lunchtable will roll out new initiatives and digital activation throughout the upcoming season. Fans can expect exciting ways to interact, earn rewards, and show their team spirit - both online and in-arena.

