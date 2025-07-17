Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Ben Brar

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Ben Brar on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Brar, 26, re-joins the Everblades for a third season after joining the club in March of 2024 from Merrimack. In his first full season in the ECHL, Brar scored nine goals along with five assists over 42 games, but could not play in the postseason due to injury. In 2024, the Abbotsford, British Columbia local played seven playoff games to help the Everblades win the Kelly Cup.

The left winger played all five of his collegiate seasons at Merrimack, serving as team captain in his last two seasons. Brar finished his NCAA days with 39 goals and 44 assists in 155 games with the Warriors. He played his junior hockey days close to home in the BCHL split between the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Penticton Vees, and Prince George Spruce Kings. In 2019, Brar won the BCHL championship while serving as an alternate captain for the Spruce Kings.







