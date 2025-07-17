Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Pierson Brandon
July 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Pierson Brandon for the 2025-26 season.
Brandon, 25, finished his final collegiate season in 2024-25 with NCAA (D1) UMass-Lowell where he served as the team's captain and totaled eight points (6g, 2a) in 34 games with the River Hawks. Brandon was signed by Adirondack late last season to retain his rights while rehabbing from injury.
Prior to joining UMass-Lowell this season, the Irvington, New York native spent the previous four years at Colgate University where he also served as the team's captain during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman helped Colgate University capture an ECAC Championship in the 2022-23 campaign and was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team and named ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman during the 2020-21 season.
