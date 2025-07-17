Americans Announce Two Preseason Games against Tulsa
July 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Tulsa Oilers, are excited to announce a pair of preseason games in October.
The first of two games will take place in DFW, with a date at NYTEX Sports Centre, in Northeast Tarrant County, on Thursday, October 9th at 7:30 PM.
The second preseason game will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, October 11th at the Tulsa Oilers Practice Facility.
This will be the fourth year in a row that the Americans and Oilers have played preseason games against each other. The Oilers have won the last three in a row. The last preseason win for the Americans came in 2022, when they beat Tulsa 5-1 at Allen Community Rink.
The regular season opens for the Americans on Saturday, October 18th in Wichita. The home opener is on Friday, October 24th against Kansas City. Call 972-912-1000 for Season Ticket information.
Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers
