Americans Return Two Key Players

August 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Harrison Blaisdell

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the signing of forward Harrison Blaisdell, and defenseman Hudson Wilson for the 2025-2026 season.

Harrison Blaisdell joined the Americans last season in a trade with the Fort Wayne Komets. In 50 games with the Americans, he had 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists). He had a five-game point streak in February that included a three-game goal streak.

"Harrison (Blaisdell) has speed and at times has put up really good numbers," noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "In junior hockey, he had more points than teammates that played in both the AHL and NHL."

Blaisdell played his collegiate hockey at the University of New Hampshire from 2022-2024, and two seasons at the University of North Dakota (2020-2021 and 2021-2022). He achieved a WJAC-19 Gold Medal in 2017-2018. He was also an NCAA Champion (NCHC), in 2021 while playing for the University of North Dakota.

The Americans also welcome back defenseman Hudson Wilson, a 6-foot-4, and 200-pound defenseman who joined the Americans last season for his rookie campaign. In 65 games for the Americans, he had 11 points and 31 penalty minutes (3 goals and 8 assists).

"Hudson (Wilson) is a big strong stay at home take care of the front of the net defenseman," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "I expect his plus/minus numbers to return to where they were in juniors."

The Toronto, Ontario native is a left-shot defenseman, who played several seasons of major junior hockey in Canada. He started with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League in 2015-2016. He played four full seasons with Ottawa, before moving to the Peterborough Petes (OHL) in 2020. He played a total of 266 games in the Ontario Hockey League with 218 of those 266 coming with the 67's.

Harrison Blaisdell and Hudson Wilson join Brayden Watts, Colton Hargrove, Spencer Asuchak, Thomas Caron, Brad Morrison, Matt Register, Kevin Spinozzi, Anthony Costantini, and Marco Costantini as announced players on the Americans 2025-2026 roster. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come.

