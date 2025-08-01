Ghost Pirates Sign Logan Drevitch for 2025-26 Season

August 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Friday the team has signed forward Logan Drevitch to an ECHL deal for the 2025-26 season.

Drevitch, 27, notched 12 goals and 40 assists in 72 games in 2024-25 with the Ghost Pirates. The Middleboro, MA, native has spent his entire professional hockey career in Savannah, playing three seasons, recording 44 goals and 97 assists in 210 games.

"I'm honored and excited to be coming back for my fourth year as a Ghost Pirate," Drevitch said. "The fans and community have made my family and I feel right at home, and we greatly appreciate it. I see how dedicated our fans are and the support we get; it drives our room to make a deep push into the playoffs. I have a great feeling about this year and the group of guys we have in that room."

In addition to being named the second captain in team history in 2024, Drevitch is Savannah's active leader in games played (210), assists and points (141). He is also the only player in Ghost Pirates history to sign a contract in all four seasons of the franchise's existence.

"Our relationship is great, our communication is fantastic," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "He has a great pulse on the room, so I lean on him a lot. It's very helpful to have someone in the room who gives you honest feedback. He had a great first year as a captain; he earned it throughout training camp, and he was the right man for the job."

Drevitch's 40 assists in 2024-25 tied a franchise record, joining Reece Vitelli for the most helpers in a single season. He's also the only Ghost Pirates player to record multiple 50-point seasons, reaching 52 points in each of the last two campaigns.

"Last year was a good stepping stone for me and the group," Drevitch said. "It wasn't the result we wanted, but I think we created a culture and a standard of how we do things, which is huge. We need to take that commitment and culture to grow even further this year and take it into the playoffs."

Before turning pro, Drevitch played four seasons at Merrimack College from 2018-22, potting 49 points in 114 games, serving as the school's alternate captain during his senior year.

Drevitch joins forwards Connor Gregga, Kyle Jeffers, Nick Granowicz, Liam Walsh and defenseman Keaton Peherson as players signed to ECHL contracts by the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season.







ECHL Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.