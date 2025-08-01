Gargoyles Announce Casey Ditzel as Broadcasting & Communications Manager

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today that Casey Ditzel has been hired as the team's Broadcasting & Communications Manager.

Ditzel will serve as the "Voice of the Gargoyles" on game broadcasts this season, while also serving as the lead media relations contact for the team.

Ditzel brings six seasons of NCAA Division I broadcasting experience, having served as a play-by-play voice for Clarkson University Athletics and the ECAC Hockey Conference on ESPN+. Since 2019, he has appeared on more than 250 television and radio broadcasts, covering Men's and Women's Hockey at the highest collegiate level.

Known for his energetic play-by-play delivery, engaging storytelling, and entertaining on-camera presence, Ditzel has covered several marquee events, including multiple ECAC Championships and NCAA Tournament Regional Championships. His work has earned praise not only for his polished on-air performance, but also for the strong relationships he's built within the community.

Outside of broadcasting, Ditzel is deeply passionate about working with the Special Olympics, having supported local, regional, and international events alongside his sister Paige, a proud Special Olympics athlete. In 2025, Paige represented Team USA at the Winter World Games in Torino, Italy.

Ditzel is a proud two-time graduate of Clarkson University, earning his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2025 and his Bachelor's Degree in Communication, Media & Design in 2023. His blend of media expertise, community engagement, and business insight makes him a dynamic addition to the Greensboro front office, as the organization continues to grow its media presence and enhance fan engagement during the inaugural season.

Gargoyles game broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







