Scott Burt Named First Head Coach of Greensboro Gargoyles

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today that Scott Burt has been named the first head coach in team history.

Burt, 48, brings over 13 years of coaching experience to the Gargoyles. Burt comes to Greensboro after spending the past four seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Rapid City Rush (ECHL), earning 130 career coaching wins.

"Scott brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the league, which will be a valuable asset for a first-year team," said Zawyer Sports VP of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "He has a proven himself as both a player and a coach in this league and has earned the respect of many of the players he has coached over the years. We are excited for him to put his experience to work as we head into our inaugural season."

Prior to becoming the head coach in Rapid City, Burt served as an assistant coach for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads (2019-20) and the Alaska Aces (2011-2013), while also spending six seasons as an assistant coach with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs from 2013-2019.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Gargoyles into their first season," said Burt. "There is a lot of buzz about hockey in Greensboro and across North Carolina as a whole and we are excited to make an impact in the region both on and off the ice. I am looking forward to beginning the process of building a team that will bring a competitive brand of hockey that Gargoyles Nation will be proud of."

As a player, Burt played in 13 ECHL seasons, totaling 356 points (149g, 207a) with 1,067 penalty minutes in 586 ECHL games in stints with the Toledo Storm, Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and Alaska Aces. Burt is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, winning with Idaho in 2004 and 2007 and with Alaska in 2011.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum.







