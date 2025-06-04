Bison Announce Schedule Changes

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today a pair of schedule changes for the 2025-26 ECHL Regular Season.

The Bison will now host the Cincinnati Cyclones on January 23, 2026, at Grossinger Motors Arena with faceoff set for 7 p.m. In addition, the Bison will now travel to Cincinnati for an away game on November 1, 2025, at Heritage Bank Center with opening faceoff slated for 6:35 p.m. ET.

CONFIRMED SCHEDULE CHANGE:

Friday, January 23, 2026 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones (7 p.m. CT)

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - at Cincinnati Cyclones (6:35 p.m. CT)

