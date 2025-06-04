Florida Everblades Front Office Earns Seven ECHL Team Award Nominations
June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are proud to announce that their front office has received seven nominations for the prestigious ECHL 2024-25 Team Awards presented by SponsorCX, recognizing outstanding achievements across various departments.
The Everblades have been nominated for:
Team Award of Excellence
Marketing Team of The Year
Social Media Team of The Year
Most Creative Revenue Generation of The Year
Corporate Partnership Team of The Year
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Group Department of the Year - Aggregate
Notably, the Everblades have won the ECHL's Team Award of Excellence for four consecutive years leading up to this season, with a win in 2004 as well, a testament to the organization's consistently high standards. The Blades won the Ticket Department of the Year in 2007, 2012, and 2016, and Marketing Team of the Year in 2002.
This year marks the inaugural nomination for the Social Media Team of The Year, an award being presented for the first time by the ECHL.
"We are incredibly honored to receive these nominations from the ECHL," said Adam Winslow, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. "It reflects the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire front office team. To be recognized across so many key areas, including new categories like Social Media Team of the Year, is a tremendous source of pride for our organization and a testament to the unwavering support of our fans and partners."
The Florida Everblades organization continues to strive for excellence both on and off the ice, fostering a strong connection with the Southwest Florida community and setting a high standard for professional sports franchises.
ECHL Stories from June 4, 2025
- Florida Everblades Front Office Earns Seven ECHL Team Award Nominations - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Team Awards - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Nominated for Several Team Awards Ahead of 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando - Orlando Solar Bears
- Scott Burt Named First Head Coach of Greensboro Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Named Finalists for Six ECHL Awards - Jacksonville Icemen
- Trois-Rivières Lions Organization Nominated four Four 2024-2025 ECHL Team Awards - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Named Finalist for Six ECHL Awards - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Nominated for Seven 2024-25 ECHL Awards - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Worcester Railers Nominated for ECHL Community Award for Seventh Consecutive Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Recognized with Six Nominations for 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cincinnati Cyclones Earn Six 2024-25 ECHL Team Award Nominations - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX - ECHL
- Mariners Named Finalists for Five ECHL Awards - Maine Mariners
- Rush Named Finalist for Four ECHL Team Awards - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Named Finalists for 2024-25 ECHL Corporate Partnership Team of the Year & Rising Star Award - Reading Royals
- Atlanta Gladiators Name Guy Chiarenza Director of Broadcasting & Communications - Atlanta Gladiators
- Chad Costello Named Head Coach/GM of the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Florida Everblades Front Office Earns Seven ECHL Team Award Nominations
- Everblades' Quest for 4th Straight Kelly Cup Ends in ECF Game Six
- Blades Even Eastern Conference Finals with 4-0 Win in Game Four
- Four Goal Third Lifts Everblades to Game Three Win
- Florida Everblades Announce Tickets on Sale for Potential Games 6 and 7 of Eastern Conference Finals