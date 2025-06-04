Florida Everblades Front Office Earns Seven ECHL Team Award Nominations

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are proud to announce that their front office has received seven nominations for the prestigious ECHL 2024-25 Team Awards presented by SponsorCX, recognizing outstanding achievements across various departments.

The Everblades have been nominated for:

Team Award of Excellence

Marketing Team of The Year

Social Media Team of The Year

Most Creative Revenue Generation of The Year

Corporate Partnership Team of The Year

Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

Group Department of the Year - Aggregate

Notably, the Everblades have won the ECHL's Team Award of Excellence for four consecutive years leading up to this season, with a win in 2004 as well, a testament to the organization's consistently high standards. The Blades won the Ticket Department of the Year in 2007, 2012, and 2016, and Marketing Team of the Year in 2002.

This year marks the inaugural nomination for the Social Media Team of The Year, an award being presented for the first time by the ECHL.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these nominations from the ECHL," said Adam Winslow, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. "It reflects the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire front office team. To be recognized across so many key areas, including new categories like Social Media Team of the Year, is a tremendous source of pride for our organization and a testament to the unwavering support of our fans and partners."

The Florida Everblades organization continues to strive for excellence both on and off the ice, fostering a strong connection with the Southwest Florida community and setting a high standard for professional sports franchises.







