Blades Even Eastern Conference Finals with 4-0 Win in Game Four

May 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Québec - Just like that, the ECHL Eastern Conference Finals is all tied up.

For the first time in the series, the Florida Everblades struck first and rode a two-goal first period to a 4-0 Game Four victory over the host Trois-Rivières Lions in Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron. The Blades' victory not only tied the best-of-seven series at two games apiece, but guarantees that Eastern Conference Finals will return to Hertz Arena for Game Six Tuesday night.

In addition to the Everblades' second-straight four-goal performance to equal the series, Cam Johnson was a brick wall in between the pipes. Johnson stopped all 30 shots he faced - including 16 in the third period - for his second shutout of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs and 13th of his ECHL postseason career.

Two nights after Alex Kile registered four third-period points in the Everblades' 4-2 come-from-behind Game Three victory, the other two Kyles - Neuber and Betts - registered a pair of first-period tallies to gave the Blades to a 2-0 lead in Game Four. Neuber's second goal of the series and the playoffs opened the scoring 6:27 after the opening draw, while Betts' fifth of the postseason came on the power play just over seven minutes later.

The Blades' offense kept rolling into the second period as Issac Nurse gave Florida its biggest lead of the series, as his second goal of the postseason made it 3-0 in favor of the good guys at the 7:26 mark.

Trois-Rivières pulled starting goaltender Luke Cavallin to begin the third period, but the Everblades continued firing on all cylinders. Craig Needham blasted home the Blades' second power-play goal of the night to extend the lead to 4-0 just 3:32 into the final frame.

Besides the four different goal scorers, Logan Lambdin was a force in the playmaking department, recording assists on the Betts and Nurse goals for a two-point night.

Game Five will take place Saturday night in Trois-Rivières at 3:00 p.m. as the Everblades look to take a lead in the series before returning to Hertz Arena for Game Six Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Florida would also host a potential Game Seven Wednesday evening at the same time. Tickets for games at Hertz Arena remain on sale through on Ticketmaster or at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information.

---

BLADES BITS

With two goals in the last three games, Kyle Neuber doubled his season goal total. Neuber scored just one goal in the regular season, tickling the twine in the final contest, a 6-1 rout of Atlanta on April 12. This postseason, Neuber has three points, one shy of the four points he posted in 37 regular-season contests this year.

Logan Lambdin's two-assist game was his third multi-point performance of the postseason. His first points of the Eastern Conference Finals was his first two-point showing since Game Two of the South Division Finals versus Orlando. Previously, Lambdin had a three-point game, logging a goal and two helpers in Game Four of the first-round sweep of Jacksonville.

Craig Needham picked up his first career postseason goal to give the Everblades a 4-0 lead in the third period. The Providence College alum scored eight goals in 63 games for the Blades during the regular season.







ECHL Stories from May 23, 2025

