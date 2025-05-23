Assistant Coach Kevin Schmidt Accepts Job with Des Moines Buccaneers

May 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Friday assistant coach Kevin Schmidt has accepted a position with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers.

"Coming to the Heartlanders this season was an amazing first coaching experience and the chance to follow my friend Derek Damon to Des Moines was a great opportunity for me and my family," Schmidt said. "What the Heartlanders have done from top to bottom in the community, front office and hockey operations is incredible, and this was not an easy decision. I will always consider myself a Heartlander for life, and am excited to continue to follow the team and see how our next coaching staff continues to build hockey in eastern Iowa."

Former Heartlanders Head Coach Derek Damon accepted the head coaching position in Des Moines last week. Schmidt was Iowa's assistant coach in the 2024-25 season and helped the Heartlanders to the best season in team history (36 wins and 83 points). Iowa qualified for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs and took division foe Fort Wayne to 7 games in the Central Division Semifinals.

The 39-year-old played 15 professional seasons, mainly overseas in Germany's DEL an DEL 2. He is a graduate of Bowling Green.

Make sure you're here: The Heartlanders 2025-26 schedule is here and the team is planning theme nights and a promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, with details announced this summer. We will be offering a variety of ticket plans and corporate partnership opportunities.

Be the first to score the best seats, exclusive ticket availability, and unforgettable in-game experiences-join the 2025-26 Iowa Heartlanders Season Waitlist now and get notified the moment tickets go on sale: https://bit.ly/2526heartlanderswaitlist

For tickets call 319-569-4625 or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to learn more about ticket package options or group ticket pricing for company outings, birthday parties or community groups of 10 or more.

For Corporate Partnerships call 319-855-1775 or info@iowaheartlanders.com. Align your business with the excitement of the Heartlanders coming off their best season yet. Partnerships can range from in-arena signage, such as dasherboards and video board advertisements, to digital and social media collaborations, reaching over 20,000 followers. Our team is eager to work with businesses to create tailored corporate partnership packages that meet specific marketing and business objectives.







ECHL Stories from May 23, 2025

Assistant Coach Kevin Schmidt Accepts Job with Des Moines Buccaneers - Iowa Heartlanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.