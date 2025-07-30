Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Oliver Cooper

July 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Oliver Cooper on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Cooper, 30, returns stateside after spending the last two seasons in Europe, most recently with the Pioneers Voralberg in the EHCEL in Austria. He had four goals and 15 assists over 48 games.

This will be Cooper's second stint in the ECHL, as he played with the Fort Wayne Komets from 2021 to 2023. So far, the Fredericton, New Brunswick native has 39 goals and 49 assists over 127 ECHL games, and helped the Komets win the 2021 Kelly Cup. He also played eight AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, scoring two goals.

Cooper won two University Cup Championships, in 2017 and 2019, over four seasons in Canadian college at the University of New Brunswick. The left-shot forward also won a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League title in 2012 as a member of the Saint John Sea Dogs.







ECHL Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.