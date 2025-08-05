Florida Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Cassaro, 26, joins the Everblades after spending his first pro season with the Reading Royals. The rookie finished second on the team and first among Royals defenders with 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 66 games. He also played two playoff game for Reading and one game in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Cassaro's time in college was highlighted by helping UMass win the 2021 National Championship and Hockey East title. After two seasons at UMass, he transferred to the Rochester Institute of Tech for three years. In 2023 and 2024, the Nobleton, Ontario native earned AHA First All-Star Team honors, and was an AHA champion and Hobey Baker Award nominee in 2024.







