K-Wings Pen Forward Blake Christensen

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Blake Christensen has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Christensen, 29, is a Coral Springs, FL, native entering his fourth professional season. In 2024-25, Kalamazoo acquired the forward from Tahoe (14gp, 3g-5a, 10 PIM) on Jan. 3. Christensen then went on to massively impact the team with leadership and scored 21 points (7g-14a, 23 PIM) in 28 games played down the stretch.

"Coming back to Kalamazoo was a very easy decision for me," Christensen said. "I love how our group came together with a strong second half last season, and I'm excited to see what our core can do with a full season together. The passion that the fans bring to the arena every game is contagious - I am proud & honored to put the K-Wings jersey on next season."

In ECHL play, Christensen has notched 36g-44a in 113 games played for Worcester (2021-23), Tahoe and Kalamazoo. The forward also has 21 AHL games played for Bakersfield (2021-22) & Springfield (2021-22) with 2g in that span, and 10 games played for Mandlerud (Norway) in 2020-21 with 9 points scored (4g-5a).

The 5-foot 9-inch forward also played 142 games across four seasons at American International College (NCAA) from 2015-2020, scoring 48 goals and 71 assists with 121 penalty minutes. In 2018-19, Christensen led AIC to the AHA Championship, taking home the AHA Scoring title (47 pts), a First Team All-Star (AHA) nod, and a Second All-American Team (East) honor.

The K-Wings will continue to release player signings weekly ahead of their Home Opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







ECHL Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.