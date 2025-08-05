Icemen Add to Defensive Corps with the Return of Cameron Supryka

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Cameron Supryka for the 2025-26 season.

Supryka, 23, returns for another season in Jacksonville after totaling 20 points (3g, 17a) in 57 games played last season split in time with the Icemen and the Fort Wayne Komets. Supryka was acquired by the Icemen via trade with Fort Wayne this past March.

The 6-3, 192-pound defender has totaled 54 points (10g, 44a) with 89 penalty minutes in 166 ECHL games split in stints with Jacksonville, Fort Wayne and the Tulsa Oilers from 2022-2025.

During the 2023-24 season, Supryka earned an AHL call-up with Belleville Senators, appearing in seven contests. Prior to his professional career, the Belleville, Ontario resident accumulated 49 points (5g, 44a) in 173 appearances in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2017-2022.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







