Rookie Forward Cole Kodsi Joins Solar Bears

August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, has signed rookie forward Cole Kodsi to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Kodsi, 25, enters his first full professional season following a nine-game stint with the Solar Bears last season that saw the Boca Raton native appear in six regular season games and three playoff games. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward tallied one assist and seven penalty minutes in his six regular season games and two penalty minutes in three games in the playoffs.

Prior to his professional career, Kodsi played five seasons of NCAA College Hockey, appearing in 130 games for Bentley University (2020-23), Union College (2023-24), and Canisius University (2024-25). During his college tenure, Kodsi totaled 57 points (25g-32a) and 42 penalty minutes. He also played three years of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with Chicago (2018-19), Omaha (2018-19, 2020), and Madison (2019-20), tallying 31 points (20g-11a) and 57 penalty minutes in 118 games.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Cole Kodsi

DEFENSEMEN:

GOALTENDERS:







ECHL Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.