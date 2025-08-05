Rookie Forward Cole Kodsi Joins Solar Bears
August 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, has signed rookie forward Cole Kodsi to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.
Kodsi, 25, enters his first full professional season following a nine-game stint with the Solar Bears last season that saw the Boca Raton native appear in six regular season games and three playoff games. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward tallied one assist and seven penalty minutes in his six regular season games and two penalty minutes in three games in the playoffs.
Prior to his professional career, Kodsi played five seasons of NCAA College Hockey, appearing in 130 games for Bentley University (2020-23), Union College (2023-24), and Canisius University (2024-25). During his college tenure, Kodsi totaled 57 points (25g-32a) and 42 penalty minutes. He also played three years of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with Chicago (2018-19), Omaha (2018-19, 2020), and Madison (2019-20), tallying 31 points (20g-11a) and 57 penalty minutes in 118 games.
Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:
FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Cole Kodsi
DEFENSEMEN:
GOALTENDERS:
