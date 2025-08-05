Montgomery Back for Third Season in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Sean Montgomery to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Montgomery, 27, is the fourth forward and sixth player to sign a deal with Norfolk for the upcoming season.

The Calgary, AB native signed with the Admirals on January 19, 2024, after starting the season in Belgium. During his 21 appearances with Liege, he posted 30 points (14g, 16a). Montgomery would finish the 2023-24 season playing 26 regular-season games with Norfolk and posting nine points.

He signed for his second season with Norfolk on September 10, 2024, and later turned in a career season with the Admirals. He scored 14 goals and totaled nine assists during the regular season, along with a +8 rating. In the Admirals' Kelly Cup Playoff run, he had three points in 10 games (2 goals, 1 assist).

Montgomery finished the season winning 443 face-offs, which was more than any other Admiral throughout the season.

"Sean has solidified our third-line center position and first penalty kill group for the last two years," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He is the unsung glue-player of our forward group. He will be asked to do more and be utilized on the power play and situations that showcase his elite shot."

The 2025-26 Admirals roster now consists of six players (four forwards, two defensemen:

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

The Admirals begin the 2025-26 season in October. More player signings will continue to be updated throughout the summer. For season ticket information, CLICK HERE or call 757.640.1212.

