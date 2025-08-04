Admirals Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have announced their promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season.

This season will feature 20 different promotional nights, including returning favorites such as Teddy Bear Toss and Admirals Fight Cancer, as well as exciting new promotions such as Boardwalk Beach Bums and Admirals Con.

The promotional nights are designed to add another level of engagement and entertainment to the home games, both on and off the ice, giving returning fans new experiences to enjoy while reaching new fans with a variety of themes catered to a wide range of demographics. The schedule also includes recurring promotions such as Hockey Happy Hour and Sunday Family Fun Day.

Additional information and details about these, as well as a giveaway schedule, will be released at a later date.

"We're excited to kick off another season of Admirals hockey and to unveil a 2025-26 promotional schedule packed with fan favorites and fresh new themes," says Casey Christensen, President of Business Operations for the Norfolk Admirals. "It all starts October 24th on Opening Night. I'm especially proud of our community-focused nights like Admirals Fight Cancer, Admirals Fight Hunger, and our Military Appreciation Games. These events highlight causes close to our hearts and the people making a difference in Hampton Roads. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a first-time visitor, we've got something for everyone. We can't wait to welcome the community back and fill Scope with energy this season. Get your Opening Night tickets before they're gone!"

Note: Dates, opponents, and promotions are also subject to change.

Opening Night - October 24th, 2025

The Norfolk Admirals open their 2025-26 season against the Worcester Railers.

Admirals Fight Cancer - November 8th, 2025

The Norfolk Admirals will honor those whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

Military Appreciation Night - November 14th, 2025

The Norfolk Admirals will honor the brave service men and women who are currently sacrificing/have sacrificed themselves to serve our country.

Black Friday Blowout Night - November 28th, 2025

Enjoy maximum fun for the lowest prices this Black Friday with the Admirals.

Faith and Family Night - November 29th, 2025

Enjoy a night of fun and fellowship with the Admirals for this family-friendly promotion.

Teddy Bear Toss - December 6th, 2025

Bring your teddy bears to the game and toss them onto the ice after the Admirals' first goal. The bears will be donated to children at local hospitals around the Hampton Roads area.

Throwback Night - December 12th, 2025

Kick it old school for a retro night of fun as we rebrand to the Admirals of the '90s.

Mascot Mania - January 3rd, 2026

Join Salty Dog and his mascot friends from around Hampton Roads as they take over the rink for a night of fun and shenanigans.

Education and STEM Night - January 16th, 2026

Join us in celebrating our local teachers and educators while learning all about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Union and Trades Night - January 17th, 2026

Join the Admirals for Union & Trades Night as we recognize the deep roots of Union Members and Trade Workers in our community and thank them for serving Hampton Roads.

Military Appreciation Night II - January 24th, 2026

Because one night wasn't enough! Join the Norfolk Admirals as we continue to honor the men and women who are currently or have served our country.

Admirals Fight Hunger - January 30th, 2026

Join us as the Admirals help fight hunger in our community.

Youth Hockey Night - January 31st, 2026

Do you have a little one who loves hockey? Bring them out to learn more about getting involved in the sport as we help grow the game in our community.

Women in Sports Night - February 14th, 2026

Help us celebrate the girls who get it done both on the teams and behind the scenes for our Women in Sports Night.

Yorktown Admirals Night - February 21st, 2026

The Admirals will honor the city of Yorktown on February 22nd as we celebrate our friends from across the water.

Country Night - March 6th, 2026

Giddy up for a night of fun as your Admirals go Country.

Guns N' Hoses Night - March 7th, 2026

The Guns N' Hoses game returns on March 7th as the Norfolk policemen take on the firemen before the Admirals face-off later in the evening against the Western Conference's Idaho Steelheads.

Admirals Con - March 21st, 2026

Join us as the Norfolk Admirals blend the excitement of professional hockey with the world of comic books and pop culture.

Boardwalk Beach Bums - April 3rd, 2026

Shake off winter and join us as the Admirals rebrand to celebrate the beach lifestyle.

Fan Appreciation Night - April 4th, 2026

This night's for YOU. Help us celebrate the fans who have supported us as we play the last game of the regular season.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2025-26 season are ON SALE NOW! Visit www.norfolkadmirals.com for more information.







