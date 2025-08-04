Alden Hirschfeld Stepping Down from Coaching Staff

August 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TOLEDO, OH







TOLEDO, OH - It is with mixed emotions that the Toledo Walleye announce the departure of assistant coach Alden Hirschfeld. Hirschfeld is leaving the organization after six seasons behind the bench to pursue new opportunities outside of hockey

I want to give a huge thank you to Toledo and the fans for supporting me in my hockey career," said Hirschfeld. "Starting out as a player for five years and then being a part of the coaching staff for seven years, Toledo Walleye hockey has been a huge part of my story. What a privilege it was to be a part of my hometown team for so long where my wife and I have been able to raise our kids around family. I don't take for granted that this is rare in the hockey world.

To the coaches and players, thank you for making my job easy. I couldn't have asked for a better group of guys to be with each day. To the fans, thank you would never be enough. You guys always have and always will be the best fans in the league. Excited to now be a part of this group and be the biggest Walleye fan there is.

Hirschfeld joined the Walleye coaching staff in 2018 after six seasons playing in the ECHL and AHL. Hirschfeld split his first pro season between South Carolina of the ECHL and Providence of the AHL before joining the Toledo Walleye for the 2013-14 campaign. He spent the next three seasons splitting time between Toledo and Grand Rapids before playing his final two seasons as the Walleye captain. In 200 career games with the Walleye, Hirschfeld scored 59 goals with 94 assists. He also scored 3 goals with 5 assists in 26 playoff games with Toledo. A graduate of Northview High School in Sylvania, he was named Mr. Hockey Ohio in 2006. He played four seasons for Miami University, including in an NCAA title game his freshman year.

"I am grateful to Alden for his dedication and leadership, both in the two years we have worked together and the years before I arrived," said Walleye Head Coach Pat Mikesch. "He has been a fantastic coach and mentor to our players and an integral part of shaping the culture of the Toledo Walleye."

According to Walleye President and CEO Joe Napoli, "Alden Hirschfeld is much more than a coach. He is an example of what we can hope all young men to become. He's the consummate professional - hardworking, smart, thoughtful, caring, and kind. We will miss him."







