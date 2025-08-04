Lions Unveil a New Logo to Celebrate Their 5th Anniversary
August 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions organization has unveiled a brand-new logo to commemorate the team's 5th anniversary.
The updated design features the team's original logo, first introduced ahead of their inaugural 2021-2022 season, now accompanied by a bold red "V" representing the Roman numeral for 5. The "V" is outlined in blue and white, making red the team's primary color for the upcoming season.
A banner reading "5e anniversaire" and "2021-2026" is also included in the design, using the same shade of blue found in the primary logo.
The organization also took the opportunity to unveil its new slogan for the season: "5 ans de rugissements." Several more announcements related to the 5th anniversary celebrations will follow in the coming weeks.
