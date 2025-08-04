Worcester Railers HC Sign Riley Piercey for 2025-26 Season

August 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Riley Piercey to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Piercey, 23, returns to Worcester for his third season with the team. This is his first contract with the Railers, having been under contract with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League each of the past two seasons. The 6'3", 205 lb forward split the 2024-25 season between Worcester and Bridgeport, setting career highs in points, goals, and assists (22P, 10G, 12A) in 37 games with the Railers. Piercey got into 20 games at the AHL level last season. All-time, he has 35 points in 89 games over the past two seasons with Worcester.

"Riley is a power forward and is still young in his development. We are super excited to play him in a high-end role and allow his physicality to create space. He is a huge part of our team this year and we look forward to having him."

The Mississauga, ON native started his professional career after a six-year run in the Ontario Hockey League split between the Barrie Colts & Flint Firebirds. He did not play any games during the 2020-21 season. In 248 OHL games, Piercey recorded 176 points (69-107-176). Across his final two seasons with the Firebirds, he notched 128 points in 124 games played (49G, 79A).

"I really didn't have to look too far," Piercey said. "It's always nice to come back to a city that you're familiar with, and a city that's been awesome to me so far. I'm excited for the year and excited to get back into camp."

The Railers have announced twelve players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Piercey joins Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the twelfth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.